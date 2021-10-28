Jamie Barclay missing after last seen at Elgin train station

Police are appealing for information after a man went missing in Elgin on Thursday.

Jamie Barclay, 52, from Elgin was last seen at 9.30am on Thursday morning at the town’s train station.

Mr Barclay has been described as being 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a dark jacket.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mr Barclay is asked to call police on 101, quoting 2974 of 27 October, 2021.

