Man gets 18 years for brutal murder of ‘devoted’ Aberdeen dad

A “devoted” Aberdeen dad who offered to help a homeless man had his kindness repaid by brutal violence when he was stabbed to death more than 40 times.

Vicious Stuart Quinn, 35, knifed Alan Geddes at the victim’s city home before boasting to police about the horrific murder.

Quinn – who had only been released from jail the day before the killing – pled guilty to a murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow and was jailed for a minimum 18 years.