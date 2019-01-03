Crews called out to free man trapped in minibus after Aberdeenshire road crash

Emergency services were called out to help free a man trapped in a minibus after a crash on a north-east road tonight.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on the B979 near Netherley, at 5.08pm.

Officers from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were involved in rescuing the man from the minibus, however, it is not believed that the man sustained serious injuries.

Police Scotland closed the road to allow for the fire service to carry out the extraction, and have suggested that drivers avoid the area.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in the process of extracting one male from the minibus, but it is not clear yet what is being used.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a one-vehicle accident on the B979, both ambulance and fire crews are in attendance, but the accident does not appear to be serious.”