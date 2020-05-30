Man freed from car following one-vehicle crash on north-east road

A man had to be freed from his car following a one-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

The A947 south of Oldmeldrum remains closed as emergency services attend the incident, in which a car came off the road and into a field.

The male occupant of the car was medically removed from his vehicle and treated by ambulance staff at the scene.

The extent of his injuries are not known.

Police confirmed that the road remains closed at the moment.

A spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 10.20am on Saturday, 30 May, following a report that a car had left the A947 around two miles south of Oldmeldrum.

“The ambulance and fire services were also called to attend and the road has been closed.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were called out by police at 10.49am to assist as a car had left the road and stopped in a field

“Firefighters helped remove the male occupant and left him in the care of ambulance staff.”

