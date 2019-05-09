Man found safe and well after being reported missing in north-east town

A man has been traced safe and well after being reported missing in the north-east.

Police Scotland received a call reporting concern for the man shortly after 4pm after he went missing in Stonehaven, sparking a search operation.

HM Coastguard and the town’s RNLI lifeboat were also involved, assisting police officers with their search.

He was found safe and well shortly before 5pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to an incident at 4.10pm. There was concern for a male, but he was traced safe and well.”