Man found injured on Aberdeen street

A man has been checked over by paramedics after he was found injured on an Aberdeen street.

An ambulance and a rapid response unit were called just before noon to the junction of Bon Accord Street and Springbank Terrace.

It is understood the man was not taken to hospital.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 11.54am today to attend an incident on the junction of Bon Accord Street and Springbank Terrace in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene.”