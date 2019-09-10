Man found dead at Aberdeen flat

A man has been found dead in Aberdeen this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Provost Watt Drive area of Kincorth at around 8am.

Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called to an address in Provost Watt Drive, Aberdeen, around 8.10am this morning following the discovery of a man’s body.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious. A post mortem will be carried out and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.

