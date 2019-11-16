Man found dead at north-east property named

Police have confirmed the identity of a man found dead at a north-east property.

The body of a man was discovered at a property in Portsoy yesterday evening.

And police have now confirmed it to be 46-year-old Duncan Sutherland, who had previously been reported missing.

A police statement said: “In response to our previous appeal, we can confirm that the body of 46-year-old missing person Duncan Sutherland was found and identified yesterday at a property near Westerwards Croft, Portsoy.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Duncan’s family have been informed.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with our enquiry.”