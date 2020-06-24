Man flown to hospital with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash on north-east road

A man has been flown to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Police were called out to the B976 near Finzean at about 1.20pm after a crash between a car and motorcycle.

A man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed, with drivers being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that they were still in attendance.