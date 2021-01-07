Man flown to hospital after tractor crash at a farm near Fyvie

A man has been flown to hospital after a tractor crash at a farm near Fyvie.

Police, fire, and the air ambulance were called to the south of the village, just off the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road at the Peth of Minnonie Bends.

The incident happened at about 11.40am, with the road blocked in both directions while it was dealt with.

Two fire appliances and a heavy rescue unit attended the crash, with cutting equipment used to cut the man out of the tractor.

The tractor was the only vehicle involved.

He was then conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary via air ambulance.

The severity of his injuries is not known.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out at about 11.44am and helped to stabilise a vehicle and used cutting equipment to cut a casaulty out of their vehicle.

“We left the scene at 2.24pm.”

A police spokeswoman added: “Officers attended a farm in Turriff at 11.40am following a crash involving a tractor.

“A man was flown to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”