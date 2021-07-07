Man fined for beating girlfriend with belt after she trailed mud into house

A thug who chased and hit his girlfriend with a belt after she trailed mud into the house has avoided jail.

Zbigniew Kulik grabbed the woman and repeatedly punched her to the head, chasing her while armed with a belt, swinging it and making contact with her arm.

The woman, who had accidently dirtied the living room carpet after being outside, picked up a knife to defend herself during the incident, with Kulik inventing “fairy stories” by telling social workers she had hit him with it.

The 42-year-old previously admitted a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury over the incident, which happened at an address on Balnagask Road on May 30 last year.

Kulik ‘in denial’ over incident

Sentence had been deferred for reports, but he has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Making reference to information within a court-ordered social work report, Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “I noticed he was in denial.”

The sheriff asked if there had been communication difficulties or if he was “just telling the social worker fairy stories”.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said: “He does accept the conduct libelled.

Sheriff Napier replied: “Is he still saying she struck him on the head with a knife?”

Mr McRobert responded: “The complainer did pick up a knife at one point.”

The sheriff said: “That’s not the same as being struck on the head with it.”

‘Footprints clearly weren’t the reason why this escalated’

Mr McRobert went on to say: “This does appear to be a one-off domestic incident.”

He said the couple remain in a relationship and live together, with no further incidents.

He added: “Clearly what happened on this day was a serious matter but, in the absence of anything prior or subsequently, the relationship is moving forward.

“There had been arguments in the relationship and they came to a head on the day of the offence.

“Footprints clearly weren’t the reason why this escalated, it’s the various arguments that accumulated.”

Sheriff Napier ordered Kulik, of Balnagask Road, Aberdeen, to be supervised for a year and pay a fine of £470.

Kulik phoned police himself

Fiscal Depute Carol Gammie previously Aberdeen Sheriff Court Kulik’s partner had brought soil from the garden through into the living room on her feet, following which an “argument ensued”.

She added: “He grabbed her by the head, pushed her down and then punched her multiple times.

“Those punches, at least three blows to the head, did cause a cut to her upper lip.

“She tried to get away but he picked up a brown leather belt and chased her into the kitchen, swinging it using the buckle.

“It made contact with her left arm causing swelling, bruising and scratches.”

During the incident the woman had picked up a a knife and demanded Kulik leave

He then phoned the police himself.