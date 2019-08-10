North-east man fined £1k after breaching sexual offences prevention order

A man has been fined £1,000 after admitting breaching a sexual offences prevention order banning him from having any device capable of accessing the internet without telling police.

Ronald Wink, 22, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty over the matter.

He admitted breaching the terms of the sexual offences prevention order imposed on May 25 2017 by possessing and using a mobile phone capable of accessing the internet without providing details of it to police.

The incident happened at Wink’s address on Bleachfield Street, Huntly, and elsewhere on or between November 8 last year and March 21.

Defence agent Christopher Maitland said his client “apologises” and had not used the phone for anything untoward.

Sheriff Murdo MacLeod ordered Wink to pay a fine of £1,000.