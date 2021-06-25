A man is facing court after being accused of careless cycling on an Aberdeen street.

Ryan Laird is alleged to have cycled without due care and attention and without reasonable consideration for other road users on St Clair Street on June 27 last year.

It is alleged the 19-year-old cycled through a red light into the path of a vehicle, causing a collision.

And it is further alleged Laird maliciously kicked the vehicle, damaging it.

The teenager also faces a third charge of assaulting a man by punching him on the head, and robbing him of his car key.

Laird, of Powis Crescent, Aberdeen, pled not guilty to all three charges when the case called against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy fixed a trial date for February next year, and a pre-trial hearing for January.