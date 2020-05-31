Man escapes serious injuries after he ‘reportedly fell from moving vehicle’

A man escaped serious injuries after he “reported fell from a moving vehicle” on a north-east road.

Police said the incident happened on the A941 near Elgin at around 4.35pm yesterday.

The road was closed following the incident but was reopened at around 7.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.35pm on Saturday, officers were called to the A941 near Elgin after a man reportedly fell from a moving vehicle.

“He was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital and was not seriously injured. The road was reopened around 7.40pm.”