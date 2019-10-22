Man due in court in connection with thefts in north-east town

A man has been charged in connection with a number of thefts and other offences in a north-east town.

The 20-year-old was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today after alleged thefts in the Blackburn area on Sunday.

Local Policing Inspector Gareth Hannan said: “My officers aim to be visible in our communities, providing reassurance and keeping people safe.

“As officers were patrolling in the centre of Blackburn on Sunday evening a member of the public approached them to voice his concerns about the suspicious behaviour of a man he’d noticed in the Norman Gray Park area.

“Officers, from the Garioch Community Policing Team, carried out inquiries and arrested a 20-year-old man a short time later. I would like to thank the member of the public for his quick thinking in stopping officers to pass on his concerns.”