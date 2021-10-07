Man due in court following alleged flashing incident at Aberdeen traffic lights

A man is expected to appear in court today accused of exposing himself in Aberdeen.
Police have arrested a 59-year-old after a woman reported she had been flashed at a set of traffic lights in Argyll Road, in the Rosemount area, on Tuesday.
Officers issued an appeal earlier this week, revealing the culprit had been wearing a blue face covering at the time.
He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later today.
A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to indecent exposure on the Argyll Road area of Aberdeen.
The incident happened around 5.15pm on Monday, 4 October.
He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (7 October). pic.twitter.com/A6ycqiM8vw
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) October 7, 2021
