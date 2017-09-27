Man due in court after theft from Aberdeenshire medical practice

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man is due in court following an alleged theft at a GP’s in a North-east town.

The incident happened at the Stonehaven Medican Group on Thursday, September 7 at around 4pm.

A 21-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Stonehaven Inspector Sheila McDerment said: “We are committed to tackling acquisitive crime be it from homes or business premises.

“If you see any unusual or suspicious behaviour in your community please report it to police on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”