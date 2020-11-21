Man due in court after robbery in north-east town

A man is due in court after a robbery and attempted robbery in a north-east town.

The incidents happened at two premises on Marischal Street in Peterhead yesterday.

Officers have confirmed a 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery and an attempted robbery.

He is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Kate Coyle, from Ellon CID, said: “Thank you to the members of the public who assisted with our inquiries.

“I’d like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident.

“There is no place for violence in our communities. Anyone with concerns about violent or suspicious behaviour should call police on 101, ideally at the time it occurs.”