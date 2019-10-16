Man due in court after late-night robbery at north-east Burger King

A man was due to appear in court today following a late-night robbery at a fast food restaurant.

Burger King in Elgin was targeted by two men at around 11.50pm on Sunday. The pair demanded cash and left with more than £100, which has since been recovered.

Police have now arrested and charged a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He was due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today in connection with the incident.

Inquiries are still ongoing, with police continuing to hunt for a second man they believe to have been involved.

Officers have called for anyone with information on the robbery to come forward.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The man is believed to be tall and of stocky build. Officers do not believe he has a local accent.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, of North East Division CID, said: “This was a very frightening experience for the staff involved and I want to thank all those who came forward with information.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are still seeking assistance from the public.

“Anyone with further information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4329 of October 13.

“Or they can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”