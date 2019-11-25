Man due in court after heroin and cannabis worth £37,000 recovered in Aberdeen

A man is due to appear in court today after heroin and cannabis worth £37,000 was seized at Aberdeen Ferry Terminal.

The drugs were recovered yesterday in an intelligence-led operation by CID officers and Police Scotland’s Dog Unit after a man allegedly tried to transport them to Shetland.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drug supply offences and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Officer John Hampton said: “Tackling illegal drugs and removing them from our communities is a priority for Police Scotland. Part of that is targeting the transport routes used to courier drugs in and out of the north-east – the ferry terminal in Aberdeen being one of those.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“We will carry out disruption tactics like this as often as we can to stop criminals bringing harm and misery to our communities.

“We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns. I would urge anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to report the matter to police on 101, or anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”