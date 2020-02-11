Man due in court after cannabis and knife found in car in north-east town

A 20-year-old man has been charged after cannabis worth £1,500 and a knife was found in a vehicle.

The discovery was made after poice stopped and searched the vehicle in Kintore yesterday.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court today.

Detective Constable Robert Graham, of Aberdeen CID, said: “We will proactively stop and deal with persons dealing drugs.

“Carrying weapons will be robustly dealt with. He has been remanded in custody overnight for court today.

“Report drug dealing by calling 101 or if you wish to report anonymously you can also contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”