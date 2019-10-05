Man due in court after allegedly carrying knives in Aberdeen

A man is due in court after allegedly being found in possession of two knives in Aberdeen.

Police said the 30-year-old was arrested on Bridge Street today.

A member of the public had contacted officers shortly after 10am with concerns.

A statement from police via Twitter said: “A 30-year-old male has been arrested on Bridge Street after being found in possession of two knives.

“Male will appear at court on Monday. Thanks to the public who phoned in their concern about this male. Carrying of knives is not acceptable behaviour.”