Man due in court after £92,000 of heroin and cocaine seized in Aberdeen

A man is to appear in court today after cocaine and heroin worth £92,000 were seized in Aberdeen

A 24-year-old man from the London area was arrested and charged following the recovery of these drugs in the Burnbrae Crescent area of Aberdeen at around noon yesterday.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant McKay of the North East Proactive CID said: “We are actively looking for travelling criminals who target vulnerable persons in our communities and we will continue to disrupt their activities at every opportunity.

“I’d like to thank the public for their continually assistance in providing us with information and their help is vital in Police identifying those individuals involved in the supply of illegal drugs in the North East.”