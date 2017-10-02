Man due in court after £3,000 worth of heroin recovered

A man is due to appear in court following the recovery of Class A drugs with a street value of around £3,000.

The discovery of heroin was made during the execution of a drugs search warrant at a property in the Meadow Crescent area of Elgin on Saturday September 30, 2017.

The man is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

PC Rosanagh Davison, of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit, said: “Thank you to the members of the public who provided information in connection with this enquiry.”

She added: “North East Division is committed to ensuring our communities are hostile places to deal drugs and we will continue to actively target people who are involved in this activity.

“We rely on support from members of the public so, if you have any information regarding an individual who may be involved in drugs, please contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”