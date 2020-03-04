Man drove on Aberdeen street while six times over the limit

A driver has admitted being behind the wheel of his car on an Aberdeen street while six times over the limit.

Sergejs Jerasonoks appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with the matter and pled guilty to drink-driving.

He admitted driving on Victoria Road, Aberdeen, on February 8, with 132 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 mg.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend asked for the 24-year-old’s black Mercedes vehicle to be forfeited. Sheriff Ian Anderson asked for a criminal justice social work report into Jerasonoks, whose address was given in court papers as Balnagask Wynd, Aberdeen.

He said: “I am calling for a report to get a full understanding of the background of this and also for more details about Mr Jerasonoks’ own background.”

Sheriff Anderson banned Jerasonoks from driving meantime and he continued the case until later this month.