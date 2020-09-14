Man drives more than 350 miles to bring Parmos from Teeside to Moray

A Teeside man is making regular eight-hour journeys to bring a local delicacy to the north-east.

Bill Aitkenhead travels to Lossiemouth bringing with him a substantial amount of parmos to feed a hungry community of Teesiders living in the region.

His latest journey was on Saturday, where he packed 85 freshly made parmos to hand out to more than 22 Teesiders who call Lossie their home.

The popular dish is never seen in Moray and consists of chicken or pork topped with a white béchamel sauce and cheese.

Speaking to TeesideLive, Bill’s son Ian describes how some of the Teesiders living in Lossie have missed their local delicacy.

He said: “There are people that have tried to make them but there is nothing like a Teesside parmo, we have a WhatsApp group and we have 20 plus people that order them.

“Dad picks them up first thing Saturday morning then travels to Lossiemouth Moray in one trip.

“They are uncooked and we freeze them when we get them. There’s nothing like it here and even the local hotel owner orders and he is Muslim, so has them made with no pork.

“There are loads of Boro lads and lasses up here mainly because of the RAF Lossiemouth camp. They’ll keep us going for a while – with lots of locals now enjoying the Boro parmo.”

Bill travels 340 miles from Billingham all the way to Lossiemouth, with the drive usually taking about eight hours.

Ian puts an order in at Roberts Family Butchers in Billingham where staff will open up at 5am on Saturday morning to prepare the fresh parmos ready for Bill to pick up as he sets out.

Bill told TeesideLive that he always takes an order of parmo up to Lossiemouth whenever he visits his son.

He said: “I think it was 56 last time but there’s more on the order this time.

“There are a lot of Teessiders up in Lossiemouth and that’s the reason why. Last time I made the trip, I was met by a girl from Acklam who was waiting to pick up about 10 parmos.”