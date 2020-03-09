Man dies suddenly on north-east road

A man has died after taking unwell on the side of a north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the B944 Kintore to Kemnay road at about 3.55pm yesterday after a 51-year old man took ill.

The police closed off the road while the man was attended to but he passed away.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a sudden death of a 51-year-old man on the B994 Kintore to Kemnay road.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”