Man dies in hospital after one-car crash on north-east road

A north-east man has died following a one-car crash earlier this month.

Arkadiusz Kostecki was involved in a collision on the A981, New Deer to Strichen Road on Saturday February 16.

Two men were cut free from the vehicle and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Officers have confirmed the 48-year-old, from Fraserburgh, died from his injuries yesterday.

A 23-year-old man, a passenger in the vehicle, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Road Policing Sergeant Colin Matheson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Kostecki at this very sad time.

“Inquiries into the incident continue and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the police to get in touch by calling 101.”