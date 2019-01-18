Friday, January 18th 2019 Show Links
Man dies in Aberdeen hospital after five-vehicle A96 crash

by Callum Main
18/01/2019, 7:14 am
The scene of the crash on the A96
A man has died after a five-vehicle crash on the A96 last night.

The collision happened on the main Forres to Elgin road at around 5pm.

The 61-year-old man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he sadly died.

Three other men were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Department said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved.

“Our investigations continue and in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision and who hasn’t yet come forward, to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 2837 of 17/01/2019.”

