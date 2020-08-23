Man dies following incident at Aberdeen property

A man has been arrested in connection with a death in Aberdeen.

Police said a man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with injuries after they were called to an address in Jasmine Terrace at 10am today.

The injured man subsequently died.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, from the Major Investigation Team said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the area whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident. This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.”

“Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1418 of 23 August.”