Man dies following crash on major north-east road

A man has died following a crash on a major north-east road earlier this evening.

The elderly man was travelling in a car which was involved in a collision with two other vehicles on the A90 near the Auquhirie junction to the south of Stonehaven.

A second man was cut free and was taken to hospital with injuries which police described as “serious but not life-threatening”.

The road is closed in both directions after the incident, which happened at around 5pm.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “An elderly man has died following the collision and another man has been injured.

“We sent two appliances from Stonehaven to the scene.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We are in attendance at a two-car collision.

“We got the call at around 5pm.

“The A90 is closed northbound and southbound at Stonehaven.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed appliances are on their way to the scene.

Traffic is being diverted from the A90 onto the A92 and via Lumgair.