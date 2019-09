A man in his thirties has died at an Aberdeen nature reserve.

Police were called to the Gramps area at around midnight yesterday.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said :”Officers attended the Gramps area of Tullos at around midnight on Sunday.

“A man in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

