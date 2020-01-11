Man dies after two-vehicle crash on A90

A man has died following a crash on a major road in the north-east.

The elderly man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was travelling in one of two vehicles involved in a collision on the A90 at around 5pm last night.

The collision happened at the Auquhirie junction to the south of Stonehaven.

A second man was cut free and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Police said in a statement: “A man has been pronounced dead at the scene.

“A man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.”

The road was closed in both directions while officers carried out inquiries.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called around 5pm to a report of a crash on the A90.

“One elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene. We extricated another man from one of the vehicles.”

Mearns councillor Jeff Hutchison said: “It’s always shocking to hear this sort of news. On these dark nights it can be really hard for drivers to negotiate the road.

“My thoughts are with the relatives of the man who has passed away.”