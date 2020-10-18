Man dies after taking unwell in car on Aberdeen road

A man has died after taking unwell in a car on a north-east road.

Police closed the B977 Dyce to Bridge of Don road to deal with the incident at the junction with Parkhill crossroads just before 11am.

A spokesman for the force said: “Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Motorists were urged to be careful when driving in the area and use alternative routes if possible during the closure.

The road was reopened at 1.30pm.