Man dies after incident in Aberdeen city centre

A man has died after an incident in Aberdeen city centre.
A section of Denburn Road was down to one lane, with a section of Union Street also cordoned off, as emergency services dealt with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said they were called at 5am, with the man discovered on Denburn Road.
Officers confirmed a man who was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has died.
- For people who might be seeking some support in coping with life, the Samaritans offer a free and confidential emotional support service. Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, every day, on telephone number 116 123.