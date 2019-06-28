Friday, June 28th 2019 Show Links
Man dies after incident in Aberdeen city centre

by Leanne Murray
28/06/2019, 6:17 am Updated: 28/06/2019, 3:40 pm
Police remain at the scene on Union Street this morning
A man has died after an incident in Aberdeen city centre.

A section of Denburn Road was down to one lane, with a section of Union Street also cordoned off, as emergency services dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said they were called at 5am, with the man discovered on Denburn Road.

Officers confirmed a man who was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has died.

  • For people who might be seeking some support in coping with life, the Samaritans offer a free and confidential emotional support service. Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, every day, on telephone number 116 123.

