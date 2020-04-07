Man dies after falling unwell in Aberdeen flat

A man has died in an Aberdeen flat.

Emergency services were called to a property on Golf Road at around 2.15pm this afternoon following reports of man who was unwell.

According to officers he died a short time later.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 2.15 pm today emergency services attended a report of a man having taken unwell within a flat in Golf Rd, Linksfield, Aberdeen. The man died a short time later.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death which police are not treating as suspicious at this time.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”