Man dies after falling in north-east harbour

A man died after falling into the sea in a north-east town despite a massive rescue attempt.

The man, who has not been identified, is understood to be a foreign national who is a member of a fishing crew based in Fraserburgh.

He was out walking in the town at around 1am yesterday when he fell into the water.

A witness saw the fall and people sleeping on a boat in the harbour heard a splash. More than 20 police officers, 20 Coastguard staff and a group of RNLI volunteers joined a three-hour search, along with the Coastguard helicopter.

A boat was moved from the harbour to aid the search and police divers recovered the man’s body later in the morning.

Inspector Martin MacDougall said: “This is a tragic incident and I would like to thank our partners for their assistance. Inquiries are currently ongoing to trace the man’s next of kin.

“I would ask anyone who has information which could assist to call 101 quoting reference PS-20181220-0165.”