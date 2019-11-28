Man dies after falling ill in custody at north-east police station

A man has died after falling ill while in custody at a north-east police station.

The man became unwell at Elgin Police Station on Monday.

He was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in the town, where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11am on Monday, a man became unwell whilst in custody at Elgin Police Station.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, which officers are treating as unexplained at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“As is normal procedure in these circumstances, the incident will be reported to PIRC.”

A spokesman for PIRC’s investigation team said: “We are investigating the death in custody of a 29-year-old man in Elgin on Monday 25 November 2019.

“The man died in Dr Gray’s Hospital, having been taken there from Elgin Police Station.

“The matter was referred to us by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and a report will be sent to them in due course.”