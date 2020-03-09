Man dies after fall at Aberdeen student flats

A man has died after falling from a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Police and an ambulance were called to a property on King Street at around 8.15am.

The 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and officers have said his death is being treated as unexplained.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.15am on March, 9, police were called to a report of a 29-year-old man having fallen from a flat on King Street, Aberdeen.

“Police and ambulance attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained. A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A man, understood to have lived in the same block as the deceased, said he had seen him only hours before.

“He was absolutely fine this morning,” he said.

“He was my friend and he seemed fine.

“I woke up and he is gone – I don’t know what happened.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain unclear, with student accommodation provider Ardmuir refusing to comment.

Instead the firm, which also operates other student accommodation in the city in Pittodrie, Froghall and further up King Street, referred the press to Aberdeen University.

A spokesman for the university said they would not be commenting at this time, while police were investigating.