An 84-year-old man has died after a one-car crash on a north-east road today.

The incident happened on the A97 near Gartly, Huntly at 12.34pm today.

No further details have been released about the collision, which involved a gold Honda CRV.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Sadly a man has died following the collision.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the accident, or who saw the vehicle beforehand, to contact Police Scotland on 101 using reference number 1517 of 20 May.”