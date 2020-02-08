Man dies after crash on north-east road

A man has died following a crash on a north-east road.

Police were called to reports of a collision on the B9077 at Kirkton of Durris near Banchory at 1.45pm.

A 66-year-old man died at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident has begun and the road has been closed.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and a 66-year-old man has died at the scene. There does not appear to be any other serious injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash and the road is currently closed.”