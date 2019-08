A man has died after collapsing in the street in the north-east this morning.

The man, believed to be a pensioner, is understood to have taken ill near the McDonald Golf Club in Ellon at around 9.20am.

Police Scotland confirmed he has now passed away.

A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm the man has now passed away.

“There are no suspicious circumstances.”

Commercial Road is closed while officers speak to witnesses.