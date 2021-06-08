Biker dies after crash with van on A941 road near Fogwatt

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a van.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the A941 Elgin to Dufftown road, near Fogwatt, at about 7am.

Paramedics took a 44-year-old man to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The crash, which happened at the Birnie junction, involved a white Suzuki motorbike and a white van.

Collision investigators are working at the scene and the road is currently still closed.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie, from roads policing unit, said urged any motorists who were in the area at the time to come forward to help them piece together what happened.

She said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man who has died as a result of this road crash.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I am appealing to members of the public for their assistance with our investigation.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time of the crash and may have witnessed this that you come forward and speak to officers.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident, please speak to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 0499.