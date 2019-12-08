Show Links
Man dies after being hit by bus on north-east road

by Annette Cameron
08/12/2019, 1:53 pm Updated: 08/12/2019, 2:09 pm
A man has died after being hit by a bus on the A92 this morning.

The A90 near Newtonhill has been closed as a result of the incident which happened at about 10am.

Officers remain at the scene and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Crash investigations are ongoing and diversions are still place.

Police have thanked drivers for their patience while inquiries are carried out.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to the A90 southbound at around 10am.

“It is an road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a bus near Newtonhill.

“The road has been closed and officers are still at the scene.”

