Man dies after attending football match in North-east

A man has died after attending a football match in the North-east.

Billy Whiteside, from Belfast, had travelled to Station Park, Forfar, to watch the Northern Irish side Crusaders take on Cove Rangers in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The lifelong supporter, 73, who was the father of treasurer Tommy, fell ill and collapsed during the first half of the contest. Despite the best efforts of the paramedics he passed away in hospital of a suspected heart attack.

The game was stopped for eight minutes and the players were taken off the pitch while Billy received treatment in the stands.

Sad News from todays game as Billy Whiteside passes away. Read the Clubs sincere condolences now at https://t.co/pzwEEPGBe2 pic.twitter.com/MTw0DS3TKX — Crusaders FC (@CrusadersFC) October 7, 2017

Stephen Bell, Crusaders chairman, said: “On behalf of the club, I would like to thank the efforts of the medical and ambulance staff.

All connected with Forfar Athletic Football Club would wish to pass on their deepest sympathies to the family and… https://t.co/VH10WTi4DA — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) October 8, 2017

“It’s a sad day for our club, but it will be a comfort that Billy passed away surrounded by friends.

“Billy will be sorely missed and we would convey our condolences to our esteemed treasurer, Tommy and the entire family circle. Billy’s passing will be marked appropriately at our next home fixture.”

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter said: “It does put the game into perspective.

“Billy was 73 and the generations come and go. This why we do football the way we do and people follow their local clubs. For the great families that are in local clubs. For any tragedy it is tough for the family.

“We will feel it as a football club and as a family and our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”