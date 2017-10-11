Aberdeen man denies theft and attempted theft allegations

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man has appeared in court accused of attempted theft and thefts.

Scott Cameron, 25, pleaded not guilty to four charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Cameron is accused of attempting to steal from three cars in Brooke Crescent and Centre Point in Bridge of Don.

He is further accused of stealing keys from a vehicle in Bydand Place.

He also allegedly stole a wallet from a vehicle on the same street, and a bike and alcohol from an address on the street.

The alleged offences are said to have happened on October 9. Cameron, of Aulton Court, Aberdeen, will return to court later this year.