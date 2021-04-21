Man denies murdering ScotRail worker Clifford Anderson at his home in Aberdeen

A man has denied murdering a Scotrail worker at his home in Aberdeen.

David Bain is accused of killing Clifford Anderson at a property in Jasmine Terrace, Aberdeen on August 23 last year.

Prosecutors claim the 60 year-old suffered blunt force injuries to his head and was stabbed with a knife.

Mr Anderson is said to have been so severely injured that he later died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Bain, 27, faces further charges of having two knives and a bladed multi-tool in a public place as well as a breaching the peace.

His QC Mark Stewart pleaded not guilty on his behalf during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

A further hearing will be held in June to allow a trial date to be fixed.

After his death, Mr Anderson – who was employed at ScotRail for more than 30 years – was described by his family as a “happy, friendly person”.

They said the keen darts player was loved by his family and a “friend to many”, who would be “missed by all.”