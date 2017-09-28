Man denies murdering ‘much-loved’ young dad at Aberdeen flat

A man has denied murdering a dad at his Aberdeen flat.

Darren Barnes, known as Riley, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow accused of murdering 26-year-old Robert Reid in the Mastrick area of the city.

The 29-year-old appeared before judge Lady Rae at the High Court yesterday and is accused of repeatedly stabbing Mr Reid at his home on Aberdeen’s Arnage Place on October 26 last year.

During the hearing, Riley’s defence QC Ian Duguid entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client. Riley, whose address was given in court as Don Place, Woodside, Aberdeen, had a trial date fixed for February next year.

The case will be heard at the High Court in Aberdeen. It comes after former amateur boxer Mr Reid was discovered dead at the property on the morning of October 26.

A major police investigation was launched and involved officers and forensics experts from Aberdeen, Dundee and Inverness.

Speaking after his death, Mr Reid’s family paid tribute to him saying he was a “much-loved husband, father, son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin to many”.

They also said he would be “sorely missed by all who knew and loved him”.

Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club had also paid tribute to Mr Reid, a former member, describing him as an “outstanding junior boxer” who, along with his brother, had picked up junior and youth titles during his career.