Man cut out of car following Aberdeen crash

A man had to be cut out of a car following a three-vehicle crash on a city street.

Emergency services were called to Westburn Drive shortly before 6pm after receiving reports of the incident.

Fire fighters used an electric saw to free the pensioner from the vehicle.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “One elderly man was released from the car.

“We used an electric saw and stabilised the car. The man is now in the care of the ambulance service.

“Two appliances from North Anderson Drive were in attendance.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to Westburn Drive to reports of a three-vehicle crash at 5.52pm.”