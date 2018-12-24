Man cut free from vehicle after car leaves north-east road

A man has been cut free from a vehicle after a car left a north-east road this morning.

Ambulance, police and fire crews are at the scene on the A96 at the Broomhill roundabout near Kintore.

A man was trapped in the car following the incident, however it is not known if he sustained any injuries.

A spokeswoman from Police Scotland said: “One vehicle has come off the road.

“We received the call just after 10am about the incident at the A96 Broomhill roundabout beside Kintore.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have been called after reports of one person being trapped in a vehicle after a road traffic collision on the A96.

“There was a male within the vehicle but he has been freed.

“We used hydraulic rescue equipment and a spinal board.”